UNISFA condemns erroneous allegations regarding one of its staffs

UNISFA/CPIS/PR/121

Abyei, 19 October 2022 – The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) condemns in very strong terms the erroneous allegations that one of its Twic Dinka staff ‘has been killed alongside his family inside the UNISFA compound by the Ngok armed youth after they forcefully entered the compound to execute the non-Ngok inhabitants’.

This false allegation is deliberate and intended to escalate the crisis of confidence between the Twic and Ngok Dinka communities in Abyei area and beyond. It comes at a time when UNISFA and other stakeholders are working together to deescalate tensions and re-establish peaceful coexistence between the two Dinka communities.

All UNISFA staff members of Twic Dinka origin are safe and performing their official duties normally. The public is advised to disregard the fake information and collaborate with peace-seeking people who continue to work together to see a return to normalcy. UNISFA will continue to engage all stakeholders for peaceful coexistence of Twic and Ngok Dinka within the Abyei Area.

