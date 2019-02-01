01 Feb 2019

Unification of armed forces will be “a decisive milestone” for this Revitalized Agreement, says Interim JMEC Chairperson

Report
from Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission
Published on 23 Jan 2019 View Original

Wednesday, January 23, 2019, Juba, South Sudan

As the implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement approaches a crucial period, the disengagement, cantonment and unification of armed forces in the Republic of South Sudan will be a “decisive milestone”, the Interim Chairperson of the reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) has said.

In a statement delivered during the opening of the 3rdPlenary of the reconstituted JMEC in Juba on Wednesday, Ambassador Lt. Gen. Augostino Njoroge said,

“It is very important that all the armed forces of South Sudan are unified. With the rapid approach of the Transitional period, their unification will be a decisive milestone for this agreement, which is why no effort should be spared in achieving this.”

He added, “I expect that the work of the security institutions and mechanisms will quickly gather momentum, and that practical steps shall be taken to expedite the disengagement, cantonment and unification of forces.”

On mobilization of resources to support an “uninterrupted” implementation of the agreement, Ambassador Njoroge said,

“It is (for) the National Pre-transitional Committee and the incumbent Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU)to take the lead in mobilizing all requisite resources for implementation, establish effective mechanisms for disbursing funds, and support the other mechanisms of the Agreement to carry out their tasks without delay.”

“We continue our outreach to the donor community in the search for funds to support implementation, and we reiterate our heartfelt thanks for those who have already made contributions, be it financially or in–kind,” he said.

