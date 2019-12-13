UNIDO provides agro-processing entrepreneurship training for women and young people in South Sudan

JUBA, 11 December 2019 - The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) is training women and young internally displaced persons in the field of agro-processing entrepreneurship. The project, “Enhancing social stabilization and cohesion through agro value chain development” in South Sudan, which is financed by the Government of Japan, is being implemented together with the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Eastern African Community Affairs.

At a graduation ceremony for young internally displaced persons (IDPs) and members of their host communities who have completed training sessions in agro-processing, food safety and entrepreneurship development, Seiji Okada, Ambassador of Japan, expressed his appreciation of the project. He pointed out that it targets vulnerable female IDPs, stating, “the empowerment of women is very important as it will contribute to improving the livelihoods of their children and families, and to developing communities and the country as a whole.”

The project is being implemented in partnership with the Mazerello Women Promotion Centre, a cooperative sponsored by the Salesian Sisters of Don Bosco.

For more information, please contact:

Akemi Ishikawa

UNIDO Industrial Development Expert

Email

Toshiyuki Miyake

UNIDO Industrial Development Officer

Email