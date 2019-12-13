13 Dec 2019

UNIDO provides agro-processing entrepreneurship training for women and young people in South Sudan

Report
from UNIDO
Published on 11 Dec 2019 View Original

JUBA, 11 December 2019 - The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) is training women and young internally displaced persons in the field of agro-processing entrepreneurship. The project, “Enhancing social stabilization and cohesion through agro value chain development” in South Sudan, which is financed by the Government of Japan, is being implemented together with the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Eastern African Community Affairs.

At a graduation ceremony for young internally displaced persons (IDPs) and members of their host communities who have completed training sessions in agro-processing, food safety and entrepreneurship development, Seiji Okada, Ambassador of Japan, expressed his appreciation of the project. He pointed out that it targets vulnerable female IDPs, stating, “the empowerment of women is very important as it will contribute to improving the livelihoods of their children and families, and to developing communities and the country as a whole.”

The project is being implemented in partnership with the Mazerello Women Promotion Centre, a cooperative sponsored by the Salesian Sisters of Don Bosco.

For more information, please contact:

Akemi Ishikawa

UNIDO Industrial Development Expert

Email

Toshiyuki Miyake

UNIDO Industrial Development Officer

Email

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.