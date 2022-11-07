UNICEF South Sudan Humanitarian Situation Report No. 9 for September 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

The South Sudan Ministry of Health (MOH) have established an Ebola (EVD) preparedness and response plan and activated EVD pillar coordination after the declaration of EVD in Uganda. UNICEF is participating across pillars at National and State level and mobilizing preparedness activities in high risk states.

In 2022, UNICEF and partners have treated 213,569 children (115,474 girls) suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) across the country. The highest admissions were reported in Jonglei State (23.1 per cent ) and Unity (15.9 per cent).

UNICEF and partners reached 2,099 children (1,108 boys and 991 girls) with Psychosocial support (PSS) activities in child-friendly spaces, schools, and communities.

UNICEF WASH core pipeline supplies have supported 941,543 individuals, and WASH activities reached 428,701 with access to a safe water in flood and conflict affected areas.

UNICEF has expanded integrated emergency interventions to close to 31,000 individual's impacted by conflicts in Upper Nile and Jonglei.

FUNDING OVERVIEW AND PARTNERSHIPS

In 2022, UNICEF requires US$183,580,574 million to deliver an integrated package of WASH, Nutrition, Education, Child Protection, Health and Social Behavioral Change services to address the needs of 4.7 million children.

As of September 2022, UNICEF South Sudan has available $78,088,337 million, with a funding gap of 57 per cent ($105,492,237 million). UNICEF is thankful for the resources received. However, there is still an urgent need for flexible, donor resources to deliver integrated packages of support for children's survival; and to protect and educate children in one of the most complex humanitarian environments in the world.

SITUATION OVERVIEW AND HUMANITARIAN NEEDS

On the declaration of the Ebola (EVD) outbreak in Uganda on 20th September, the South Sudan Ministry of Health (MOH) immediately activated the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) and the Incident Management System (IMS) with all the pillars of coordination. The National EVD Preparedness and Readiness Response Plan was established to provide a framework for coordination and control of EVD by preventing importation, transmission, morbidity and mortality to also minimize the social economic disruption that might result from the outbreak. Preparedness and readiness activities are being mobilized across high-risk locations in Central, Eastern and Western Equatoria States.

The violent conflict in Upper Nile and Jonglei continued in September, displacing an increasing number of women and children and escalating the protection crisis. On 7th September, Adidhiang IDP site was attacked, during which humanitarian facilities were looted and destroyed and IDPs fled to the Malakal Protection of Civilians (PoC) site for protection, which now hosts an estimated 52,000 individuals. UNICEF and humanitarian partners have scaled up services in the PoC, however space is limited, and services stretched. A further 3,500 people were displaced to Canal/Pigi County due to fighting between armed factions in Atar and Diel in Fangak County, Jonglei State. An estimated 69,000 people across Upper Nile and Jonglei, primarily women, children and the elderly are reported to be affected by the violence, including 35,474 children, many of whom have been exposed to major risks including family separation and trauma. By 30th September, 156 separated and unaccompanied children have been identified and 13 reported missing. An unconfirmed number of civilians, mostly elderly, are also reported stranded in affected locations. In affected areas of Canal/Pigi and Old Fangak counties in Jonglei, increasing malnutrition cases were also reported as a result of impacts of conflict and floods. The situation remains fragile, and the possibility of continued fighting as well as escalation to new locations remains.

Torrential rains and flood waters continued to exceed annual predications across the country. Humanitarian assessments have verified 616,000 people affected in 22 counties in South Sudan and Abyei area. This figure is expected to rise, as rapid assessments are continuing in multiple locations and rains ongoing. Floods have affected estimated 17,658 people in Old Fangak, and over 13,000 in Pigi/Canal in Jonglei State, where many homes and facilities have been submerged, and populations displaced to higher grounds. In Pochalla county, increased water levels have made access to several health and nutrition facilities impossible. In Upper Nile, by 30th September 140,000 are reported affected by floods across Renk, Maban, and Manyo/Fashoda counties, and close to 124,000 verified in Unity State, including Leer, Mayendit, Ribkhona and Panyijiar. UNICEF partners are supporting the IDP through outreach nutrition services. Several breaks in the dikes surrounding Bentiu IDPs and Rubkhona town, where close to 200,000 IDPs are staying, as well as the town population threatened the safety of the IDPs. Humanitarian agencies and the UN Mission have been mobilizing quick response teams to continuously repair dikes.

Violence in September has continued to create insecurity and affect populations in several locations. Notably, renewed fighting between conflicting communities in Twic County, Warrap and Anet in Abyei area displaced some 3,500 people in Twic County, Warrap State, were IDPs are already displaced by conflict in Abyei in 2022. Intercommunal violence and revenge killings in September were reported in Koch, Leer, Mayendit and Mayom Counties, in Unity State. Moreover, in Morobo County, Central Equatoria, armed attacks displaced 732 people, and properties were looted and destroyed.