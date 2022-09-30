UNICEF South Sudan Humanitarian Situation Report No. 8: 1 – 31 August 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

In August, an estimated 28,000 people, mostly women and children fled from violence in Upper Nile, Jonglei, and Unity States, occupying informal and formal IDP sites with some seeking refuge in the UNMISS, Prevention of Civilians site in Malakal.

UNICEF and partners have provided primary health care services to 154,205 people (82,949 female) of which 81,936 were children under the age of 5 years.

UNICEF and partners reached 2,320 children (1,132 girls) with psychosocial support activities in child-friendly spaces, schools, and communities.

1,411 social mobilizers were equipped with information and skills to disseminate key messages to encourage vaccine uptake, disseminate information on available health and nutrition services, and promote positive child survival and protection practices.

Since the start of 2022, UNICEF and implementing partners treated 189,580, (102,548 girls) children suffering from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM).

FUNDING OVERVIEW AND PARTNERSHIPS

In 2022, UNICEF requires US$183.6 million to deliver an integrated package of WASH, Nutrition, Education, Child Protection, Health and Social Behavioral Change services to address the needs of 4.5 million children.

As of August 2022, UNICEF South Sudan has available $61.667 million, with a funding gap of 67 per cent ($106.6 million). UNICEF is thankful for the resources received, however underscores the urgency and need for flexible, donor resources to deliver integrated packages of support for children's survival, but to also protect and educate children in one of the most complex humanitarian environments in the world.

SITUATION OVERVIEW AND HUMANITARIAN NEEDS

Violence, floods, food insecurity, and disease outbreak continued to drive people’s humanitarian and protection needs, with women and children most severely impacted.

Thousands of children were impacted by violence and armed clashes during August. Violent clashes between armed factions erupted mid-August in Tonga and neighboring areas in Panyikang, Upper Nile State, and spread to Fangak and Canal/Pigi Counties in Jonglei State. The fighting forced thousands of civilians, mostly women and children to flee their homes in search of safety. During August, approximately 28,000 people were displaced across multiple locations to Malakal Protection of Civilians (PoC), Old Fangak and Pigi Canal County. In addition 1,201 refugees were reported in Sudan. Many families and children were separated and fled carrying few possessions and are in need of urgent humanitarian assistance. The clashes also forced 29 humanitarian workers to relocate, whilst several health, nutrition and education services were suspended in areas of conflict and three UNICEF supported facilities were reported looted. Furthermore, fighting between armed cattle keepers and armed men in Magwi, Eastern Equatoria, displaced an estimated 3,000 people to Agoro center. Whilst renewed fighting between armed factions in Yei County displaced an unconfirmed number of people to the bush and others crossed into the Democratic Republic of Congo. People’s houses were reported burnt and properties looted. In Wau, Western Bahar El Gazal State three UNICEF supported nutrition sites were looted by unknown gun men during the month.

In August, according to local authorities 243,550 people were affected by heavy rains and flooding across Warrap, Unity, Upper Nile, Lakes, Western Bahr el Ghazal, Northern Bahr el Ghazal and Jonglei states. Flooding has impacted access to services and has resulted in displacement, damaged houses, crops, schools and boreholes. Roads have become impassable and certain areas inaccessible. Many airstrips, critical for the delivery of humanitarian aide in Unity, Upper Nile and Jonglei could not be used affecting the movement of personnel and supplies. In Leer an estimated 48,000 people previously displaced by conflict have been further impacted by floods. This, in an area already responding to Hepatis E cases as well as a population experiencing a severe food insecurity, classified as IPC 5. UNICEF has been actively engaging in Inter-cluster needs assessments, and first phase responses to support the most affected populations across the country.

By August 31 from March 2022, a total of 332 cumulative cholera cases, including one death have been reported. Meanwhile a measles outbreak was reported in Juba County, Central Equatoria, and a mass vaccination activated. Furthermore, since April 2020, 17,823 people have tested positive for COVID-19, with 138 deaths recorded. Children in South Sudan are some of the most vulnerable to preventable disease, including diarrhea and malaria, which saw further increases during August as a result of conflict, floods and displacement across the country. Such preventable diseases are major contributors to acute malnutrition in children under five years of age. By August, acutely malnourished children admitted into treatment programs had increased by 25.1 per cent, compared to the same period in 2021.