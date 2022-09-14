UNICEF South Sudan Humanitarian Situation Report No. 171: 1 Jan – 31 July 2022

Highlights:

Between January – July 2022, UNICEF and partners provided prevention and curative nutrition services to 165,751 children (89,697 girls) suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) in inpatient and outpatient therapeutic programs.

In July, UNICEF provided access to safe water for 24,672 emergency affected host communities and internally displaced persons (IDPs).

In July, UNICEF and partners reached 5,388 children (2,563 girls) with Psychosocial support (PSS) activities in child-friendly spaces, schools, and communities.

In July, UNICEF and partners provided 158,745 primary health care consultations (87,894 females), 85,621 children under 5 years (46,517 females) were treated in PHCCs.

FUNDING OVERVIEW AND PARTNERSHIPS

In 2022, UNICEF requires US$183.6 million to deliver an integrated package of WASH, Nutrition, Education, Child Protection and Health services to address the needs of nearly 4.5 million people, including women and children.

As of July 2022, available funds amount to $59.4 million, resulting in a funding gap of $108.9 million. UNICEF requests donors to contribute to its Humanitarian Appeals for Children (HAC) appeal to enable the delivery of an integrated package for the survival and development of conflict-affected children in South Sudan.

SITUATION OVERVIEW AND HUMANITARIAN NEEDS

July was marked by armed clashes, intercommunal violence, armed criminalities in several states, including Warrap, Upper Nile, Unity, Eastern Equatoria and Lakes States, resulting in high civilian impact and reports of a further 17,500 people displaced by violence. In Unity state, insecurity driven by criminality, inter-communal and political violence, revenge killings increased IDP camps and other counties. The residing floods, new rains and chronic insecurity, coupled with factors such as loss of livelihoods, major depreciation of the South Sudanese Pound, poor access to essential services, and funding reductions, have increased vulnerability of children and women. The disease burden increased in July, including malaria and malnutrition. The increase in overall GAM rate from 14% to 17% by the month of July 2022. The month of July has seen general downward trend in the cases of cholera and the decline was associated to the improving WASH situation and behavior changes in the community due to intense behavior change communication and community engagement activities.

In Eastern Equatoria over 10,000 individuals of Madi ethnic origin were displaced in fear insecurity with cattle keepers. Farming in Magwi has been affected by the insecurity, and as such, food production is likely to be affected. In Western Equatoria, populations displaced in 2021 from conflict in Tambura, have started voluntary return to their homes in Tambura. There are high needs for shelter, and basic commodities, as well as prioritization for increased service delivery for nutrition and health, and renovation of schools to support safe returns.

In July, 7.7 million people were estimated to face crisis or higher levels of food insecurity across the country. With food insecurity reported as a driver of displacement of some 5,000 people moved to Maiwut and Pagak in Maiwut County from Longochuk County,

Upper Nile State.