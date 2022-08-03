UNICEF South Sudan Humanitarian Situation Report No. 170: 1 Jan – 30 June 2022

Highlights

Since January 2022, with support from UNICEF:

• 143,986 children (77,974 girls and 66,012 boys) with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) have received treatment

• 311,000 pregnant and lactating women and children were provided with Long Lasting Treated Mosquito Nets to prevent malaria

• 263,827 women, men, boys and girls gained access to safe water through construction and rehabilitation of water points and trucking

• 856,000 boys and girls had improved access to quality education through inclusive education activities across the country

• 28,934 children received mental health and psychosocial support services (MHPSS) through child-friendly spaces.

Situation in Numbers

4.5 million Children in Need of Humanitarian Assistance (UNICEF, HAC, 2022)

8.9 million People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance (OCHA, HNO, HRP March 2022)

2 million Internally Displaced People (OCHA, Snapshot, April 2022)

1.4 million children expected to suffer from acute malnutrition (UNICEF, HAC, 2022)

Funding Overview and Partnerships

In 2022, UNICEF requires US$183.6 million to deliver an integrated package of WASH, Nutrition, Education, child protection and health services to address the needs of nearly 4.5 million people, including women and children. As of June 2022, available funds amount to $58.7 million, resulting in a funding gap of 68 per cent. UNICEF requests donors to contribute to its Humanitarian Appeals for Children (HAC) appeal to enable the delivery of an integrated package of for the survival and development of conflict-affected children in South Sudan.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

South Sudan is facing some of the highest humanitarian needs witnessed since independence, 11 years ago. Over 8.9 million people (4.5 million children) need some form of humanitarian assistance and protection. The country continues to experience the cumulative effects of years of conflict, sub-national violence, unprecedented flooding and inflation. In 2022, South Sudan has continued to witness high levels of GBV and reports of significant human rights violations, including child abduction and civilian casualities of conflict. Over 100,000 individuals have been newly displaced in 2022, largely due to violent conflict including in Abyei Administrative Area, Unity and Eastern Equatoria that resulted in destruction of homes and loss of life. Additionally, hundreds of thousands of families continue to remain displaced due to unprecented flooding of the previous 3 years that has not resided. As such, families were able to return home or farm through the dry season which is further decreasing their coping capacities and increasing a reliance on humanitarian assistance. With the start of the new wet season, residual floods and wetter than average conditions projected in the region, it is expected in 2022 populations will face worsening flood conditions and new displacement.

The country is already facing its highest levels of food insecurity and malnutrition since independence with an estimated 1.4 million children and 480,000 pregnant or lactating women projected to be acutely malnourished and in need of treatment, including 302,163 children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM). By June, malnutrition cases already peaked and represent 28% increase in admissions as compared to previous years. This is due to multiple drivers including worsening vulnerability, inflation, high displacement, flooding, violence and limited access to health care to treat preventable diseases including diarrhea and malaria. So far in 2022, 5 measles outbreaks, 1 meningitius and 1 cholera outbreak have been reported, as well as continued hepatitis E infections which are affecting the most vulnerable women and children, and largely displaced communities.

South Sudan is also extremely vulnerable to external shocks, including COVID-19 and the impact of the Ukraine crisis. The increased global fuel prices have led to rising costs of essential commodities, including treatment products for malnutrition. Global price hikes, combined with local currency depreciation and seasonal access conditions have resulted in significant increases in national food and fuel prices impacting populations ability to access their household needs. Despite worsening humanitarian conditions, access constraints and cuts to funding continue to hamper efforts of the aid community to support communities and authorities with their basic needs and rights. In 2022 violence and threats against humanitarian personnel and assets and bureaucratic impediments continued to impact delivery of assistance. Whilst some progress has been made by the Government in establishing new security arrangements between Kit Gwang forces and regular armed forces, re-establishment of national and state parliaments, formation of various mechanisms for governance, and a date for graduation ofthe unified armed forces, there still remains many elements of the peace agreement unmet.