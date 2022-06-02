UNICEF South Sudan Humanitarian Situation Report No. 168: 30 April 2022

Highlights

The Government of South Sudan announced a confirmed a case of cholera in Bentiu, Unity State on 14 April 2022 and subsequently declared cholera outbreak after 7 culture confirmed cases. This is the first confirmed cholera outbreak in the last five years. UNICEF and partners are providing services and technical support to contain the outbreak in the most affected areas. In the reporting period, UNICEF through its implementing partners reached:

• 42,748 flood affected people by providing access to safe water through repairs and rehabilitation of 86 hand pumps across Jonglei, Upper- Nile and other states

• 91,849 children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) were admitted for treatment in UNICEF supported treatment facilities

• 884 internally displaced people with 442 Long Lasting Insecticides Treated Nets (LLITNs) in flood affected Bentiu at UNICEF supported nutrition facilities, the distribution targeted children under 5 and pregnant women.

• 6,165 children (3,413 boys, 2,752 girls) with psychosocial support activities in child-friendly spaces, schools, and communities

Situation in Numbers

4.5 million Children in Need of Humanitarian Assistance (UNICEF HAC 2022)

8.9 million People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance (OCHA, HNO, HRP March 2022)

2 million Internally Displaced People (OCHA, Snapshot, April 2022)

1.4 million children expected to suffer from acute malnutrition (UNICEF, HAC, 2022)

Funding Overview and Partnerships

In 2022, UNICEF requires US$ 183.6 million to deliver an integrated package of nutrition, WASH and child protection services to address the needs of nearly 8.3 million people, including women and children. So far in 2022, UNICEF has received contributions from the Governments of United Kingdom, United States of America, Germany as well as the European Commission Humanitarian Aid and Civil Protection (ECHO), Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF),

National Committee of UNICEF (NatCom). Funds currently available amount to $ 38.8 million, resulting in a funding gap of 79 per cent. UNICEF is requesting donors to contribute to its Humanitarian Appeals for Children (HAC) appeal to enable the delivery of an integrated package of WASH, nutrition, education, child protection and health services for the survival and development of conflict-affected children in South Sudan.

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

In early April, several clashes between pro-Government and other armed groups in Unity and Upper Nile States particularly in Leer and Maban Counties, resulted in high casualties, displaced several communities, and affected ongoing humanitarian activities. Armed clashes were also reported in the Abyei Administrative Area, where alleged armed Misseryia herders from Sudan attacked communities in the area where over 40 fatalities and approximately 2,000 cattle were stolen. Reasons for attacks in Abyei include pressure on natural resources due to climate change impact, especially desertification. On a positive note, several political agreements were reached within the reporting period including the agreement on the formation of a unified armed forces command, and cessation of hostilities as well as the Sudan People Liberation Movement in opposition (SPLM/A-iO) re-joining the peace process.

The current cholera outbreak in Bentiu, is in an area with a population of 300,000 people living in formal and informal camps. Despite 2 rounds of oral cholera vaccine, transmission is continuing due to population movement and poor conditions. The outbreak has the potential for escalation to at-risk counties (Mayom, Leer, Guit, Mayendit, Pariang,

Panyijiar, Juba) due to population movements, floods, and access to safe water and sanitation. There is continued high numbers of acute watery diarrhoea (AWD) since the start of 2022, with an average of 890 cases per week in Bentiu IDP and town, amounting to a total 3,704 AWD cases across 5 health facilities in the IDP camp. Additionally, flooding has worsened humanitarian access, limiting operations and pre-positioning of supplies in hard-to reach areas.