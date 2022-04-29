UNICEF South Sudan Humanitarian Situation Report No. 167: 31 March 2022

Highlights

The nutrition outlook in the country is alarming, with admission trends in nutrition programs seeing up to 36% increase as compared to the same period (January – March) of 2020 and 2021.

Between April to July 2022, an estimated 7.74 million people (62.7% of the population) will likely face Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse acute food insecurity, with 87,000 people likely to be in Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5) acute food insecurity in 8 counties.

UNICEF has been scaling up multi-sector services to 70,000 people displaced by violent clashes in Abyei Administrative Area - UNICEF distributed 1,500 treated mosquito nets to populations displaced by floods in Bentiu town targeting vulnerable families and children under 5 years with acute malnutrition.

UNICEF provided safe water to flood affected individuals by repair and rehabilitation of 87 hand pumps in 4 states to reach 43,718 individuals.

UNICEF reached 5,674 children (2,580 girls) with psychosocial support activities in child-friendly spaces, schools, and communities.

Situation in Numbers

4.5 million Children in Need of Humanitarian Assistance (UNICEF HAC 2022)

8.9 million People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance (OCHA, HNO, HRP March 2022)

2 million Internally Displaced People (OCHA, Snapshot, April 2022)

1.4 million Children expected to suffer from acute malnutrition (UNICEF, HAC, 2022)

Funding Overview and Partnerships

In 2022, UNICEF requires US$ 183.6 million to meet the critical and lifesaving needs of children and women affected by the concurrent shocks in South Sudan, including conflict, drought, flooding, and the residual impact of COVID-19. The funding required will enable UNICEF to deliver services to children and women and to protect their right and expand their opportunities to reach their full potential. In March 2022 UNICEF funding gap stands at US$146.5 million 80% from the total fund requirements for this year.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Women and children in South Sudan are facing significant exposure to protection risks and rights abuses as a result of persist Sub-National violence, which combined with severe climatic shocks, including drought and flood, have left of 70% of the population (8.9 million people) in need of urgent humanitarian assistance, including 4.6million children. Between February and March 2022, 36 counties across the country were classified in Emergency (IPC Phase 4) acute food insecurity and 40 counties were classified in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) acute food insecurity, with only 2 counties classified in Stressed (IPC Phase 2) acute food insecurity. In the projection period of April to July 2022, which is the lean season, 52 counties are classified in Emergency (IPC Phase 4) acute food insecurity, 23 counties are classified in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) acute food insecurity, and 3 counties are classified in Stressed (IPC Phase 2) acute food insecurity. Around 53,000 individuals remain displaced in Bentiu Town due to floods, whilst many of the 800,000 affected by floods in 2021 have not be able to recover, return home or farm, due to residual waters, further compounding vulnerability and humanitarian needs.

As a result of violent clashes approximately 70,000 people were displaced by violence in the Abyei Administrative Area, with over 40,000 fleeing to Twic, Warrap State, fleeing their homes with limited possessions and many going days without food. A further 5,000 people displaced from Abyei to Akoong village in Aweil East County, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State. In Maiwut County, Upper Nile State, some 14,000 people were displaced into Ethiopia due to conflict between armed factions in the area. Properties of the displaced people were looted, and their houses were destroyed. In Eastern Equatoria, attacks by armed cattle keepers displaced an estimated 19,350 people in Magwi County, of which 10,000 IDPs are taking shelter in two schools and a women's centre in Magwi town, another 600 people arrived at the Juba IDP site, In Southern Unity state violent clashes displaced over 25,000 individuals and resulted in destruction and looting of humanitarian facilities. In Jonglei and Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA) increased inter-communal violence, revenge killing, cattle raiding, and armed conflict. Physical access remains a challenge in large parts of the country due to residual floods and high levels of insecurity, including revenge killings, cattle raiding, child abduction, roadblocks, and ambushes. In March, the Bor – Pibor road remained closed due to insecurity which has significantly impacted the main supply route to Greater Pibor Administrative area. In Tambura the situation of the internally displaced persons (IDPs) displaced by conflict in 2021 remains poor, with water and sanitation, shelter and psychosocial support and food lacking, whilst humanitarian partners.