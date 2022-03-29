UNICEF South Sudan Humanitarian Situation Report No. 166, February 2022

Highlights

• UNICEF and partners treated 44,443 children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) (54% girls) in therapeutic programs.

• Safe drinking water was provided to 100,306 flood affected individuals through Surface Water treatment systems.

• UNICEF distributed 50,702 mosquito nets to 101,404 pregnant women and children under 5 years who are displaced by floods.

• UNICEF and partners launched two Measles Reactive Campaigns in response to confirmed outbreaks, reaching close to 90% of children.

• UNICEF and partners reached 5,700 children (2,704 girls) with Psychosocial support activities in facilities and communities.

• UNICEF, with the State Ministry of General Education and partners successfully facilitated the national primary eight school leaving examinations for 6,120 students in hard-to-reach counties