UNICEF South Sudan Humanitarian Situation Report No. 165: 1 - 30 January 2022

Highlights

South Sudan faces a worsening humanitarian conditions, amidst rising inflation, increased insecurity, droughts, and floods.

In January 2022, UNICEF and partners treated 22,727 children with severe acute malnutrition (52% girls).

UNICEF distributed 40,361 mosquito nets to 80,722 children including those displaced by floods and violence in Unity and Warrap States.

77,708 individuals were provided with access to safe drinking water through Surface Water treatment systems.

Education supplies containing school in a box, teachers kits, dignity kits, recreational kits, and boxes of chalks to 8,922 learners.