South Sudan

UNICEF South Sudan Humanitarian Situation Report No. 165: 1 - 30 January 2022

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

Highlights

  • South Sudan faces a worsening humanitarian conditions, amidst rising inflation, increased insecurity, droughts, and floods.

  • In January 2022, UNICEF and partners treated 22,727 children with severe acute malnutrition (52% girls).

  • UNICEF distributed 40,361 mosquito nets to 80,722 children including those displaced by floods and violence in Unity and Warrap States.

  • 77,708 individuals were provided with access to safe drinking water through Surface Water treatment systems.

  • Education supplies containing school in a box, teachers kits, dignity kits, recreational kits, and boxes of chalks to 8,922 learners.

  • 4,608 children (2,162 girls) were reached with PSS activities in child-friendly spaces, schools, and communities.

Related Content