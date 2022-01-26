South Sudan
UNICEF South Sudan Humanitarian Situation Report No. 164: January - December 2021
Attachments
Highlights
- 92,790 affected children and caregivers were supported to access mental health and psychosocial support during 2021.
- UNICEF distributed 1.8 million textbooks and 22,5195 teacher guides supporting 5.4 million children with improved Education
- A total of 241,108 Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) cases (54% girls) were treated in inpatient and outpatient therapeutic programs.
- UNICEF scaled up emergency response to vulnerable communities impacted by nutrition insecurity, conflict and floods across the country.
- 39 water points has been rehabilitated in Jonglei and Upper Nile state providing access to safe water to 26,716 individuals.
- 2.5 million children received the polio vaccine.
- UNICEF reached 7.6 million people with lifesaving messages, to build resilience of families, including health, Nutrition, and immunization.