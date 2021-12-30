South Sudan

UNICEF South Sudan Humanitarian Situation Report No. 163: 1-30 November 2021

Originally published

Highlights

  • UNICEF’s emergency focus is on scaling up emergency response to widespread floods in Unity, Upper Nile and Jonglei that have closed over 840 schools and 120 health facilities; and sustain response to the conflict in Western Equatoria

  • UNICEF and partners have treated 218,538 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition (54% girls) since the start of the year

  • In 2021, UNICEF has reached over 470,000 individuals safe drinking water in communities, schools, and healthcare facilities

  • The Integrated Community Mobilizers Network reached 641,331 people with lifesaving messages to prevent disease

  • UNICEF supported the release and family reunification of children (between 13 -17 years) associated with armed forces in Rumbek.

