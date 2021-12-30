UNICEF South Sudan Humanitarian Situation Report No. 163: 1-30 November 2021

Highlights

UNICEF’s emergency focus is on scaling up emergency response to widespread floods in Unity, Upper Nile and Jonglei that have closed over 840 schools and 120 health facilities; and sustain response to the conflict in Western Equatoria

UNICEF and partners have treated 218,538 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition (54% girls) since the start of the year

In 2021, UNICEF has reached over 470,000 individuals safe drinking water in communities, schools, and healthcare facilities

The Integrated Community Mobilizers Network reached 641,331 people with lifesaving messages to prevent disease