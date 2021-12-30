South Sudan
UNICEF South Sudan Humanitarian Situation Report No. 163: 1-30 November 2021
Attachments
Highlights
UNICEF’s emergency focus is on scaling up emergency response to widespread floods in Unity, Upper Nile and Jonglei that have closed over 840 schools and 120 health facilities; and sustain response to the conflict in Western Equatoria
UNICEF and partners have treated 218,538 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition (54% girls) since the start of the year
In 2021, UNICEF has reached over 470,000 individuals safe drinking water in communities, schools, and healthcare facilities
The Integrated Community Mobilizers Network reached 641,331 people with lifesaving messages to prevent disease
UNICEF supported the release and family reunification of children (between 13 -17 years) associated with armed forces in Rumbek.