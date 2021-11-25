UNICEF South Sudan Humanitarian Situation Report No. 162: 1-31 October 2021

Highlights

• UNICEF is responding to the most vulnerable communities impacted by floods with critical and protective services for women and children

• An estimated 800,000 people across the country have been affected by widespread flooding since May.

• UNICEF has supported over 65,000 displaced women, men, boys, and girls through a multi-sectoral response in conflict affected Tambura and its surrounding areas.

• Since January UNICEF and partners have treated 195,511 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM).

• 376,599 individuals have been provided with access to safe drinking water in communities, schools, and healthcare facilities since the beginning of the year.

• In October, the Integrated Community Mobilizers Network (ICMN) cadres reached 641,331 people with key life-saving messages.