UNICEF South Sudan Humanitarian Situation Report No. 161: 1-30 September 2021

Highlights

UNICEF is responding to the most vulnerable communities impacted by the floods with critical and protective services for women and children Since May 2021, an estimated 700,000 people across the country have been affected by widespread flooding.

UNICEF has scaled up a multi-sectoral emergency response targeting 65,000 affected girls, boys, women and men affected by violent conflict in Western Equatoria state.

From January to September, UNICEF and partners have treated 172,180 children severe acute malnutrition (SAM).