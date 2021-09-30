UNICEF South Sudan Humanitarian Situation Report No. 160: 1-31 August 2021

Highlights

• UNICEF is scaling a up multi-sectoral emergency response for 65,000 conflict-affected women, men, boys and girls in Western Equatoria.

• Fighting is creating a protection crisis for children, including family separation, killing, injury and recruitment into armed groups.

• UNICEF is responding to communities impacted by the effects of climate change, including floods which have affected 405,000 individuals.

• From January to August, UNICEF and partners provided 150,000 children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) treatment.

• Over 26,000 boys and girls have been reached by UNICEF and partners with psychosocial support activities from January to August 2021.

• Over 3 million people have been reached with key life-saving messages on health and hygiene behaviors, back to school, and prevention of malnutrition through the Integrated Community Mobilizer Network.