UNICEF South Sudan Humanitarian Situation Report No. 159: 1-31 July 2021

Highlights

In July, an estimated 90,000 people were affected by flooding after heavy rains inundated homes and agricultural fields, forcing families and their livestock to higher ground. The humanitarian community is working with the Government of South Sudan to assist the flood affected population.

From January to July 2021, approximately 130,734 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) were treated in therapeutic programs by UNICEF and partners. The performance indicators for SAM treatment were above the acceptable minimum Sphere standards, with a cure rate of 95.6 per cent.

In 2021, the Integrated community mobilization network (ICMN) cadres have reached over 1.3 million people through integrated key life-saving messages that include health and hygiene promotion, back to school messaging, antenatal care, infant and young child feeding practices as well as the prevention of malnutrition.