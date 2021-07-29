UNICEF South Sudan Humanitarian Situation Report No. 158: January to June 2021

Highlights

South Sudan is witnessing some of the highest levels of food and nutrition insecurity in decades. According to the Integrated Phase Classification (IPC) analysis (December 2020), about 7.24 million people (60% of the population) faced Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse acute food insecurity from April to July. About 1.4 million children under five years are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition in 2021, including 313,391 children who are projected to suffer from severe acute malnutrition (SAM).

From January to June 2021, over 112,151 children suffering from SAM were treated by UNICEF and partners in therapeutic programs. The performance indicators for SAM treatment were above the acceptable minimum Sphere standards, with a cure rate of 95.6 per cent, a death rate of 0.2 per cent and a defaulter rate of 2.3 per cent.

UNICEF and Education Cluster partners worked collaboratively with the Ministry of Education and General Instruction (MoGEI) to successfully re-open schools across the country during the first week of May.