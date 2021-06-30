UNICEF South Sudan Humanitarian Situation Report No. 157: 1-31 May 2021

Highlights

UNICEF and Education Cluster partners worked collaboratively with the Ministry of Education and General Instruction to successfully re-open schools across the country on the 3 May.

From January to May 2021, over 90,000 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) were treated in inpatient and outpatient therapeutic programs. The performance indicators for SAM treatment were above the acceptable minimum Sphere standards, with a cure rate of 95.6 per cent, a death rate of 0.2 per cent and a defaulter rate of 2.3 per cent.

During the period January to May 2021, UNICEF with the support of implementing partners provided curative consultations to 705,650 individuals (324,517 males and 381,133 females) through static health facilities, community outreach activities and the Boma Health Initiative (BHI).