UNICEF South Sudan Humanitarian Situation Report No. 156: 1-30 April 2021

Highlights

• South Sudan is experiencing one of its worst humanitarian crisis in years, more than half of the affected people are children (4.4 million). Prevalence of acute malnutrition among children in several parts of the country is above the emergency threshold, a total of 1.4 million children are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition in 2021, including 300,000 who are projected to suffer from the severest form of malnutrition.

• From January to April 2021, over 70,000 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) were treated in inpatient and outpatient therapeutic programs. The performance indicators for SAM treatment were above the acceptable minimum Sphere standards, with a cure rate of 95.6 per cent, a death rate of 0.2 per cent and a defaulter rate of 2.3 per cent.

• There is an imminent break in the WASH Cluster Core pipeline for critical lifesaving supplies due to limited funding. There is a US$ 2.7 million funding gap to continue scaling up the food and nutrition insecurity response and a US$ 6.7 million funding gap to respond to the anticipated flood emergency with supplies.

• To date, a total of 142,000 individuals in highly food insecure counties have been reached by 17 WASH Cluster partners.