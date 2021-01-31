UNICEF South Sudan Humanitarian Situation Report No. 152: January-December 2020

Highlights

According to the food security Integrated phase classification (IPC) analysis released in December 2020, during the period December 2020 to March 2021, about 5.8 million people (48.3% of the population) are projected to face Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse acute food insecurity, of which 1.8 million people are projected to face Emergency (IPC Phase 4) acute food insecurity while 11,000 people are likely to face Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5) acute food insecurity in Pibor Administration Area.

During the reporting year, a total of 198,394 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) were treated in inpatient and outpatient therapeutic programs with a cure rate of 94.9 percent, a death rate of 0.3 percent and a defaulter rate of 3.0 percent, above the acceptable minimum SPHERE standards.

According to the Ministry of Health, 3,540 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 63 deaths were recorded in South Sudan as of 31 December 2020. UNICEF continues to support risk communication and community engagement (RCCE) as well as infection prevention control interventions.