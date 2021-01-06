UNICEF South Sudan Humanitarian Situation Report No. 151: November 2020

Highlights

• More than 1 million people have been affected by flooding in areas along the White Nile since July. Over 76 per cent of the people affected by the flooding are in Jonglei, Lakes and Unity states.

• 183,996 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) have been treated in inpatient and outpatient therapeutic programs with a cure rate of 94.9 percent, a death rate of 0.3 percent and a defaulter rate of 3.0 percent above the acceptable minimum SPHERE standards.

• According to the Public Health Emergency Operation Centre Ministry of Health, 3,111 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 2,954 recoveries and 61 deaths were recorded in South Sudan as of 30 November. UNICEF and partners have maintained risk communication and community engagement as well as the infection prevention and control interventions to support containment of the outbreak.

• UNICEF supported the Ministry of Health to vaccinate 22,353 children aged 6 – 59 months against measles during the measles reactive campaign conducted in Pibor and 1,367,536 children were vaccinated with monovalent type 2 oral polio vaccine (mOPV2) in response to the circulating vaccine-derived polio virus type 2 (cVDPV2) Outbreak.