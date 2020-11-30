UNICEF South Sudan Humanitarian Situation Report No. 150: October 2020

Highlights

More than 986,000 people have been affected by flooding in areas along the White Nile since July. Over 76 per cent of the people affected by the flooding are in Jonglei, Lakes and Unity states.

From January to October 2020, a total of 166,955 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) were treated in inpatient and outpatient therapeutic programs. The performance indicators of SAM treatment were above the acceptable minimum Sphere standards, with a cure rate of 94.8 percent, a death rate of 0.3 percent and a defaulter rate of 3.6 percent.