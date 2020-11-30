South Sudan
UNICEF South Sudan Humanitarian Situation Report No. 150: October 2020
Attachments
Highlights
More than 986,000 people have been affected by flooding in areas along the White Nile since July. Over 76 per cent of the people affected by the flooding are in Jonglei, Lakes and Unity states.
From January to October 2020, a total of 166,955 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) were treated in inpatient and outpatient therapeutic programs. The performance indicators of SAM treatment were above the acceptable minimum Sphere standards, with a cure rate of 94.8 percent, a death rate of 0.3 percent and a defaulter rate of 3.6 percent.
UNICEF and partners continued to prepare for a measles vaccination campaign to stem outbreaks, including in flood-affected areas. The campaign will be launched in November.
-· As of 30 October, a cumulative total of 2,903 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths were recorded with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 2 per cent. UNICEF continues to support risk communication and community engagement (RCCE) as well as the infection prevention and control (IPC) interventions.
- Cumulatively UNICEF and partners have reached over 6.9 million people with COVID-19 prevention and control messages through inter-personal and mass communication methods.