UNICEF South Sudan Humanitarian Situation Report No. 149: September 2020

Highlights

• More than 800,000 people have been affected by flooding in areas along the White Nile since July. Over 76 per cent of the people affected by the flooding are in Jonglei, Lakes and Unity states.

• From January to September 2020, a total of 150,309 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) were treated in inpatient and outpatient therapeutic programs. The performance indicators of SAM treatment were above the acceptable minimum Sphere standards, with a cure rate of 94.7 percent, a death rate of 0.3 percent and a defaulter rate of 3.7 percent.

• UNICEF and partners have been preparing for a measles vaccination campaign to stem outbreaks, including in flood-affected areas.

• As of 29 September, a cumulative total of 2,700 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths were recorded with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 1.8 per cent. UNICEF continues to support risk communication and community engagement (RCCE) as well as the infection prevention and control (IPC) interventions.

• Cumulatively UNICEF and partners have reached over 6.8 million people with COVID-19 prevention and control messages through interpersonal and mass communication methods.

Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF is appealing for US$ 180 million to sustain the provision of life-saving services for women and children in South Sudan. UNICEF expresses its sincere gratitude to all public and private donors for the contributions received; however, the 2020 HAC still has a funding gap of 51 per cent. Without adequate funding, UNICEF and partners will be unable to scale up integrated programming and provide critical and protective services for women, children and men displaced by conflict and inter-communal violence, affected by gender-based violence, facing life-threatening diseases (including COVID-19), and impacted by extreme food insecurity.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

As of 29 September, a cumulative total of 2,700 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths had been recorded with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 1.8 per cent. The latest numbers show that more than 800,000 people have been affected by flooding in areas along the White Nile River since July 2020. Rapid needs assessments have now been completed in the majority of the 37 counties affected by flooding. Over 76 per cent of the people affected by the flooding are in Jonglei, Lakes and Unity states. In most instances entire communities have fled to higher ground to escape the rising waters and approximately 368,000 people are currently displaced. Over 360,000 people in 11 prioritized counties are targeted for the floods response mainly in Ayod, Bor South, Duk, Pibor and Twic East in Jonglei; Awerial, Uror, Pochalla and Rumbek East in Lakes, Juba in Central Equatoria and Panyijiar in Unity State. The reporting period was also marked by reports of localized disease outbreaks. A total of 61 samples were tested for suspected yellow fever in Eastern Equatoria, however all the samples turned out to be negative. A total of three confirmed cases of circulating vaccinederived polio virus were announced by the reference laboratory. Cases of measles are also rising. The security situation continues to deteriorate throughout South Sudan, and the deterioration is mainly attributed to economic instability. Juba remains the epicenter of harassments, intimidations and increased criminal activities. The effects of the announcement to re-orient Protection of Civilian sites (PoCs) into IDP camps by UNMISS resulted in silent protests by the residents and fighting amongst armed youth. During the reporting period, a surge in armed robbery, road banditries and abductions were reported in Eastern Equatoria. A few incidents of ambushes and an abduction was also reported in Central Equatoria.