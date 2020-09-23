UNICEF South Sudan Humanitarian Situation Report No. 148: August 2020

Highlights

As of 30 August, a cumulative total of 2,527 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths had been recorded with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 1.9 per cent. UNICEF continues to support risk communication and community engagement (RCCE) as well as the infection prevention and control (IPC) interventions.

During the month of August, a total of 516,424 people (224,593 males and 291,831 females) were reached with COVID-19 key mitigation messages through house to house visits by community mobilisers.

More than 580,000 people have been affected by flooding in areas along the White Nile since July. Over 80 per cent of the people affected by the flooding are in Jonglei, Lakes and Upper Nile states. A state of emergency was declared in Jonglei State and Pibor Administrative Area on 12 August.