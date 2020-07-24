UNICEF South Sudan Humanitarian Situation Report mid-year Jan-Jun 2020

Highlights

As of 28 June, a cumulative total of 1,989 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths had been recorded with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 1.8 per cent. UNICEF continues to support risk communication and community engagement (RCCE) as well as the infection prevention and control (IPC) interventions.

Over 4.5 million people in the target population have been reached with COVID-19 prevention and control messages through inter-personal and mass communication methods since the beginning of the response.

From January to June 2020, a total of 102,237 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) were treated in inpatient and outpatient therapeutic programs. The performance indicators of SAM treatment were above the acceptable minimum SPHERE standards, with a cure rate of 94.3 per cent, a death rate of 0.3 per cent and a defaulter rate of 3.5 per cent.

Since the beginning of the year, a total of 260,358 people have been provided with access to safe drinking water through water trucking, construction of new and rehabilitation of non-functional waterpoints