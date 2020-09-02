UNICEF South Sudan Humanitarian Situation Report: July 2020

Highlights

• As of 28 July, a cumulative total of 1,989 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths had been recorded with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 1.8 per cent. UNICEF continues to support risk communication and community engagement (RCCE) as well as the infection prevention and control (IPC) interventions.

• Over 4.5 million people in the target population have been reached with COVID-19 prevention and control messages through inter-personal and mass communication methods since the beginning of the response.

• From January to July 2020, a total of 119,242 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) were treated in inpatient and outpatient therapeutic programs. The performance indicators of SAM treatment were above the acceptable minimum Sphere standards, with a cure rate of 94.5 percent, a death rate of 0.3 percent and a defaulter rate of 3.5 percent.

• To date, a total of 721,363 people have been reached with critical WASH supplies which include soap, buckets and water purification tablets to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Situation in Numbers

4.1 million children in need of humanitarian assistance (UNICEF HAC, December 2019)

7.5 million people in need (OCHA, HNO-November 2019)

1.7 million Internally displaced people (IDPs) (OCHA, HNO-November 2019)

2.24 million South Sudanese Refugees in neighboring countries (UNHCR Regional Portal, South Sudan Situation 30 September 2019)