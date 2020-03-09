UNICEF South Sudan Humanitarian Situation Report - January 2020 2019

Highlights

• UNICEF provided support to the planning of the national measles and vitamin A campaign to take place in 80 counties targeting 2.5 million children. The campaign will be implemented in phases from 1-28 February 2020.

• During the reporting month, a total of 1,758,280 primary and secondary grade textbooks were printed and delivered to distribution points which are closer to the targeted schools.

• A total of 149,502 children aged 6 months–15 years were vaccinated against measles through reactive vaccination campaigns (in Aweil east and Rubkona in Unity) and through integrated rapid response mechanisms (IRRMs).

• To date a total of 165,913 people have been provided with access to safe drinking water through water trucking and construction of new or rehabilitation of non-functional waterpoints.

• UNICEF and partners reached 3,470 children (1,363 girls and 2,107 boys) with psychosocial support (PSS) activities in child-friendly spaces, schools and communities in the former 10 states.

Situation in Numbers

4.1 million children in need of humanitarian assistance (UNICEF HAC, December,2019)

7.5 million people in need (OCHA, HNO-November 2019)

1.7 million Internally displaced people (IDPs) (OCHA,HNO-November 2019)

2.24 million South Sudanese Refugees in neighbouring countries

Funding Overview and Partnerships UNICEF appeals for US$ 180 million to sustain the provision of life-saving services for women and children in South Sudan. UNICEF expresses its sincere gratitude to all public and private donors for the contributions received, however, the 2020 HAC still has a funding gap of 72%. Without adequate funding, UNICEF and partners will be unable to scale up integrated programming and provide critical and protective services for women, men and children displaced by conflict, affected by gender-based violence, facing the risk of disease outbreaks (including Ebola), and impacted by extreme food insecurity.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Whilst the security situation and humanitarian access has improved since the signing of the peace agreement in September 2018, the political and security situation remains uncertain. Although the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU) is scheduled to be formed on 22 February, key pre-transitional tasks which include the unification of uniformed forces and the final agreement on the determination of states and their boundaries have not been completed. Localized low levels of armed conflict continue in Central Equatoria, Upper Nile and Western Bahr el Ghazal. The resulting insecurity, together with bureaucratic and operational impediments, continue to impede UNICEF and its partners’ ability to deliver results for women and children. Despite the political impasse, the economic performance is expected to improve as oil fields closed during the crisis have resumed operations. According to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis conducted in August 2019, an estimated 5.5 million people (47% of the population) are likely to face Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse acute food insecurity during the period January to April 2020. Over 900,000 people, including 490,000 children, continued to suffer from the residual impacts of unprecedented flooding that washed away crops, destroyed homes, contaminated water sources and cut off or constrained access to critical basic services in some parts of the country.

Summary Analysis of Programme Response

Nutrition

The prevalence of global acute malnutrition (GAM) remains at serious level, (12.6%). In 2020, a total of 1,301,000 children are projected to be in need of treatment for acute malnutrition, including about 292,000 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition and 1,008,700 children suffering from moderate acute malnutrition. UNICEF in partnership with nutrition implementing partners is providing prevention and curative nutrition services for children and women in South Sudan. In January 2020, a total of 16,018 children affected by SAM were admitted for treatment in inpatient and outpatient therapeutic programs. The highest admission was recorded in Jonglei (19.7%), followed by Unity (15.9%) and Norther Bahr el Ghazal (15.4%). The highest admission in Jonglei State is consistent with the latest Food Security and Nutrition Monitoring (FSNMS) survey that showed a GAM rate of 23.8%. The performance indicators of SAM treatment were above the Sphere standards, with a cure rate of 94.2 per cent, death rate of 0.3 per cent and a defaulter rate of 3.7 per cent. During the same period, infant and young child feeding counselling services reached a total of 124,943 pregnant women and caregivers of children aged 0-23 months. The nutrition cluster has been leading the process of strengthening integration of nutrition services into the health system that will allow beneficiaries access to both health and nutrition services through a “one stop shop” that maximizes on synergies between the two types of services. For this purpose, the Cluster took part in a consultative meeting with a core group made up of UN agencies,

Health Pooled Fund Partners and the Ministry of Health. The core group finalized the process of composition of a Steering Group that will provide oversight of the process. The Cluster also undertook bilateral discussions with the health cluster and the Global Nutrition Cluster (GNC) seeking for support.

Health

UNICEF is supporting the Government and the State Ministry of Health (SMOH) to provide life-saving emergency integrated primary health care services. Essential drugs and medical equipment to strengthen quality primary health care are being distributed to 185 health facilities in all the 25 counties of the former states of Jonglei and Upper Nile.

UNICEF and partners have provided 144,874 curative consultations reaching 51,337 children under five (24,388 males and 26,949 females). Most of the children and women seen during consultations were seeking the treatment of malaria (34%), acute respiratory infections (15%) and diarrhea (9.1%). An additional 149,502 children aged six months-15 years were immunized against measles through reactive vaccination (in Aweil East and Rubkona county in Unity state) and through IRRMs. A total of 4,665 long lasting insecticide treated nets (LLINs) were distributed to 2,333 families (children and pregnant women) through UNICEF and partners to support malaria prevention efforts.