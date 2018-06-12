UNICEF South Sudan Humanitarian Situation Report, 30 April - 31 May 2018

Highlights

• On 17 May, 210 children were released from the pro-Machar SPLA-iO and National Salvation Front (NSF) in Pibor. This represents the third release in 2018, bringing the total number of children released from armed forces/groups and supported with reintegration services in 2018 to 806.

• The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report projects an increase from 6.3 to 7.1 million people facing food insecurity from February - April and May-July respectively. Seven out of eight Standardized Monitoring and Assessment of Relief and Transitions (SMART) surveys conducted in Jonglei and Unity highlighted Global Acute Malnutrition (GAM) rates above the 15 per cent WHO emergency threshold.

• In May, UNICEF and partners reached 96,407 people (51,924 women) with preventive and curative health consultations, including 43,029 children under five years of age, through health facilities, community outreach and integrated rapid response mechanism (IRRM) missions, bringing the cumulative total of children under five years of age reached in 2018 to 219,424.

Situation in Numbers

1.74 million

Internally displaced persons (IDPs)

(OCHA South Sudan Humanitarian Bulletin, 23 May 2018)

2.47 million

South Sudanese refugees in neighbouring countries

(OCHA South Sudan Humanitarian Bulletin, 23 May 2018)

7.1 million

South Sudanese who are food insecure

(May-July 2018 Projection, Integrated Food Security Phase Classification)

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Insecurity and an uptick in clashes between government and opposition forces continue to impede humanitarian efforts in many areas of the country. During the month of May, several incidents including the unnecessary stoppage and restriction of humanitarian vehicles; the abduction of aid workers; violent clashes between opposition and government forces; and criminal activity, affected local communities and aid efforts in Central and Western Equatoria, Upper Nile, Jonglei, Northern Bahr el Ghazal and Western Bahr el Ghazal. Accessibility was further constrained by the arrival of the rainy season that has rendered many locations in need unreachable and has limited the movement of many communities. UNICEF’s IRRM remains the primary modality to deliver assistance to these areas and, in May, four IRRM missions were conducted in Udier and Mathiang, Longochuk County; Katdalok, Ayod County; and Iholong County, in Eastern Equatoria state.

As per IPC May-July 2018 projections, the number of South Sudanese facing food insecurity (Phase three, four and five) is expected to rise from approximately 6.3 to 7.1 million. Fears of a further deterioration of the nutrition situation in the country are evidenced by results of SMART surveys conducted in May in Jonglei and Unity State. Recent assessments conducted in Duk, Pibor, Twic East, Fangak and Nyiro of Jonglei and Abienhmom and Mayom counties of Unity showed typical lean season GAM rates above the WHO emergency threshold of 15 per cent in seven out of the eight surveys (Graph 1). A slight improvement was noted in Pibor from 26.8 to 20.7 per cent in October 2017 and May 2018 respectively. A SMART survey conducted in Leer just before the recent conflict showed GAM rates of 12.2 per cent. Due to severe deterioration of the situation in Leer, chances of further serious nutrition deterioration are likely.