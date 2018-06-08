UNICEF South Sudan: Cluster Leads Newsletter, January–March 2018

Education Cluster

South Sudan Humanitarian Fund After Action Review Report

The After Action Review Report on school feeding, implemented through the South Sudan Humanitarian Fund, was published in March 2018. School feeding interventions were implemented in remote and hard-to-reach areas, and the locations not reached through the World Food Programme Food for Education programme were prioritized. Partners conducted a baseline survey prior to the intervention. The Education Cluster Unit reviewed the data from the baseline reports and conducted key informants’ interviews with programme managers and technical specialist(s). Additionally, partners also shared attendance and enrolment records of the schools identified for the intervention. The key informant interview questionnaire had sections on five thematic areas, i.e. response; learning environment; community participation; operational challenges; and gender and protection. Results from the survey indicated that 32,727 children (10,724 girls) benefited from school feeding. The intervention was carried out in three states and eight counties through four partners, namely the Norwegian Refugee Council, World Relief, Mercy Corps and the Christian Mission for Development.

State level comparison of school feeding intervention before and after six weeks

The findings indicate that children stayed in school for the whole day and completed their homework assignments. Although partners did not systematically record the impact of school feeding on the quality of teaching and the learning environment, they reported that teachers noticed that children were more alert during lessons, they completed homework assignments, and were more engaged in recreational activities and better behaved at school.