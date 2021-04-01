UNHCR South Sudan Vulnerability Screening and Return Intentions: Bentiu PoC | January 2021

OVERVIEW

UNHCR in close collaboration with humanitarian partners, UNMISS and IDP community has conducted vulnerability screening and return intentions at Bentiu Protection of Civilian (POC) site. The exercise commenced on 24 November 2020 and successfully ended on 20 January 2021.

METHODOLOGY

The screening/verication exercise was conducted by UNHCR with support of community leadership. The leaders participated actively in mobilizing and sensitizing the households. Due to the sensitive nature of the information collected at household/individual levels, all interviewers were trained on data collection and protection of sensitive information. Data was collected using mobile devices. The interviews were conducted by trained enumerators and community workers from protection partners under the supervision of UNHCR protection staff.

Geographic scope:

The screening/verification exercise was conducted exclusively in Bentiu POC site.

Verification/Screening methodology:

Mobilization for the exercise was conducted by UNHCR, partners, IDP leadership and community from Bentiu POC. Interviewers collected information at household level as follows:

-The exercise targeted vulnerable households at the site.

Detailed interviews were conducted with the head of households/vulnerable persons identified. Interviewers used a vulnerability assessment tool loaded onto mobile tablets to capture extensive information on categories of core vulnerabilities, additional protection risks, needs, household composition and intentions to return/relocate.

Vulnerability database:

The Screening/Verification exercise provided updated information on the most vulnerable individuals, informing targeting basis for UNHCR and partners’ operational response, including psychosocial support, SGBV intervention and protection-based material assistance. Humanitarian agencies can utilize the vulnerability data to provide interventions responding to pressing protection risks/needs of the most vulnerable households as well as tracking interventions to such households to minimize gaps and overlap, based on Data Sharing Agreement and protocols on confidentiality and data protection.