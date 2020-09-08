UNHCR South Sudan: Spontaneous Refugee Returnee Household Survey, January - March 2020

From November 2017 to May 2020, UNHCR estimates some 289,560 South Sudanese refugees have returned to South Sudan, 168,964 since October 2018 after signing of revitalized peace agreement. To learn more about the challenges they face and their plans for the future, UNHCR conducts an in-depth, household-level survey of returnees across the country.

UNHCR and partners , on quarterly basis collect information on refugee returns through key informant interviews, focus group discussions, and partner monitoring reports. Jointly with Government's Relief and Rehabilitation Commission, UNHCR validates the reports by interviewing randomly selected returnee households in areas of return during the period.

1,621 households out of 10,338 households that arrived from January to March 2020 were interviewed, mainly from Eastern Equatoria, Unity, Northern and Western Bahr el Ghazal states.