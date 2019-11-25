25 Nov 2019

UNHCR South Sudan: Spontaneous Refugee Returnee Household Survey, August-September 2019

Infographic
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 25 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (466.54 KB)

Background and methodology

From November 2017 to October 2019, UNHCR estimates some 219,720 South Sudanese refugees have spontaneously returned to South Sudan.
To learn more about the challenges they face and their plans for the future, UNHCR conducts an in-depth, household-level survey of returnees across the country bi-monthly.

UNHCR collects information about returns through a variety of sources, such as key informant interviews, focus group discussions, and partner reports. UNHCR then works with South Sudan’s Relief and Rehabilitation Commission and NGO partners to validate the reports by interviewing randomly selected households in identified areas of return. Data for this assessment was collected from August to September 2019, during which 894 households (5,665 individuals) were interviewed in high return locations in Central Equatoria, Jonglei, Northern Bahr El Ghazal, Unity, Upper Nile, Warrap, Western Bahr El Ghazal and Western Equatoria.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.