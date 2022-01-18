UNHCR South Sudan: Refugee Returnee Household Survey (Oct - Dec 2021)

From Oct 2018 to date, 505,511 spontaneous refugee returnees have arrived to South Sudan after signing of the revitalized peace agreement. To learn more about the challenges they face and their plans, UNHCR conducts an in-depth household-level survey of returnees across the country.

UNHCR and partners on quarterly basis collect information on refugee returns through key informant interviews, focus group discussions, and partner monitoring reports. Jointly with Government's Relief and Rehabilitation Commission, UNHCR validates the reports by interviewing randomly selected returnee households in areas of return during the period.

During this quarter(October to December 2021), 2,539 households were interviewed from October to December 2021 corresponding to approximately 15,272 people in Unity, Northern/Western Bahr el Ghazal, Jonglei, Warrap, Lakes, Central Equatoria, Eastern Equatoria,Western Equatora and Upper Nile Upper Nile.