UNHCR South Sudan: Refugee Returnee Household Survey (July - Sept 2021)

From Oct 2018 to date there are 326,229 spontaneous refugee returnees have arrived to South Sudan after signing of the revitalized peace agreement. To learn more about the challenges they face and their plans for the future, UNHCR conducts an in-depth household-level survey of returnees across the country.

UNHCR and partners on quarterly basis collect information on refugee returns through key informant interviews, focus group discussions, and partner monitoring reports. Jointly with Government's Relief and Rehabilitation Commission, UNHCR validates the reports by interviewing randomly selected returnee households in areas of return during the period.

2,027 households were interviewed from July to September 2021 corresponding to approximately 11,400 people in Unity, Northern/Western Bahr el Ghazal, Jonglei, Warrap, Central Equatoria, Eastern Equatoria,Western Equatoria and Upper Nile