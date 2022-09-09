UNHCR South Sudan: Refugee Returnee Household Survey (Apr - Jun 2022)

From Oct 2018 to date, 592,082 spontaneous refugee returnees have arrived to South Sudan after signing of the revitalized peace agreement. To learn more about the challenges they face and their plans, UNHCR conducts an in-depth household-level survey of returnees across the country.

UNHCR and partners on quarterly basis collect information on refugee returns through key informant interviews, focus group discussions, and partner monitoring reports. Jointly with Government's Relief and Rehabilitation Commission, UNHCR validates the reports by interviewing randomly selected returnee households in areas of return during the period.

During the second quarter of 2022, 1907 households were interviewed from April to June 2022 corresponding to approximately 13,590 people in all the ten states of Unity, Northern Bahr Ghazal, Western Bahr el Ghazal, Jonglei, Warrap, Lakes, Central Equatoria, Eastern Equatoria, Western Equatoria and Upper Nile Upper Nile States.