12 Nov 2019

UNHCR South Sudan Factsheet - September 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 12 Nov 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.06 MB)

While armed conflict has declined in South Sudan since the warring parties signed a peace agreement in September 2018, implementation of the deal is lagging, the political situation remains fragile, and millions remain displaced both inside and outside of the country. Meanwhile, instability in neighboring countries has driven nearly 300,000 refugees into South Sudan. Poor rule of law and easy access to arms has resulted in an increase in inter– and intra-communal violence that continues to force people from their homes. Still, the South Sudanese remain hopeful. Despite UNHCR’s non-return advisory for refugees (updated in April 2019), more displaced persons are showing interest in heading home.

POPULATIONS OF CONCERN

299,162 Number of refugees in South Sudan. 92% come from Sudan, 5% from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 2% from Ethiopia, and 1% from the Central African Republic.

1.46 million Number of internally displaced persons in South Sudan, 12% of which are staying inside six UNMISS Protection of Civilians sites.

213,376 Number of South Sudanese refugees who have returned to South Sudan in a self-organized manner (November 2017 – 31 August 2019) of an estimated 2.3 million displaced in six surrounding countries.

September Updates

  • Thousands of people were internally displaced in Warrap and Central Equatoria by flooding and armed conflict, respectively. UNHCR and partners provided emergency support.

  • UNHCR ramped up its response to severe seasonal flooding in Maban County, which has impacted 150,000 refugees and 50,000 members of the host community.

  • South Sudan’s Commission for Refugee Affairs and UNHCR secured the release of 20 registered asylum-seekers after they were detained by immigration officials in Juba, Central Equatoria State.

  • More than 17,000 refugee children were screened for malnutrition as part of a quarterly exercise. Eight-hundred-and-fifty were enrolled to receive supplementary nutrition support.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.