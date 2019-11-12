UNHCR South Sudan Factsheet - September 2019
While armed conflict has declined in South Sudan since the warring parties signed a peace agreement in September 2018, implementation of the deal is lagging, the political situation remains fragile, and millions remain displaced both inside and outside of the country. Meanwhile, instability in neighboring countries has driven nearly 300,000 refugees into South Sudan. Poor rule of law and easy access to arms has resulted in an increase in inter– and intra-communal violence that continues to force people from their homes. Still, the South Sudanese remain hopeful. Despite UNHCR’s non-return advisory for refugees (updated in April 2019), more displaced persons are showing interest in heading home.
POPULATIONS OF CONCERN
299,162 Number of refugees in South Sudan. 92% come from Sudan, 5% from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 2% from Ethiopia, and 1% from the Central African Republic.
1.46 million Number of internally displaced persons in South Sudan, 12% of which are staying inside six UNMISS Protection of Civilians sites.
213,376 Number of South Sudanese refugees who have returned to South Sudan in a self-organized manner (November 2017 – 31 August 2019) of an estimated 2.3 million displaced in six surrounding countries.
September Updates
Thousands of people were internally displaced in Warrap and Central Equatoria by flooding and armed conflict, respectively. UNHCR and partners provided emergency support.
UNHCR ramped up its response to severe seasonal flooding in Maban County, which has impacted 150,000 refugees and 50,000 members of the host community.
South Sudan’s Commission for Refugee Affairs and UNHCR secured the release of 20 registered asylum-seekers after they were detained by immigration officials in Juba, Central Equatoria State.
More than 17,000 refugee children were screened for malnutrition as part of a quarterly exercise. Eight-hundred-and-fifty were enrolled to receive supplementary nutrition support.