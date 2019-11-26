UNHCR South Sudan Factsheet - October 2019

While armed conflict has declined in South Sudan since the warring parties signed a peace agreement in September 2018, implementation of the deal is lagging, the political situation remains fragile, and millions remain displaced both inside and outside of the country. Meanwhile, instability in neighboring countries has driven nearly 300,000 refugees into South Sudan. Poor rule of law and easy access to arms has resulted in an increase in inter– and intra-communal violence that continues to force people from their homes. Still, the South Sudanese remain hopeful. Despite UNHCR’s non-return advisory for refugees (updated in April 2019), more displaced persons are showing interest in heading home.

Operation Overview