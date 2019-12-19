19 Dec 2019

UNHCR South Sudan Factsheet - November 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Nov 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.4 MB)

While armed conflict has declined in South Sudan since the warring parties signed a peace agreement in September 2018, implementation of the deal is lagging, the political situation remains fragile, and millions remain displaced both inside and outside of the country. Meanwhile, instability in neighboring countries has driven nearly 300,000 refugees into South Sudan. Poor rule of law and easy access to arms has resulted in an increase in inter– and intra-communal violence that continues to force people from their homes. Still, the South Sudanese remain hopeful. Despite UNHCR’s non-return advisory for refugees (updated in April 2019), more displaced persons are showing interest in heading home.

Operation Overview

  • Refugee response. Refugees reside in 21 refugee camps and urban settings in the Upper Nile, Unity, and Western and Central Equatoria regions. While protecting refugees and assisting them in finding durable solutions, UNHCR and partners provide services, such as education, healthcare, water and sanitation, and livelihood support. Host communities also benefit.

  • IDP response. UNHCR co-leads the coordination of the humanitarian community’s protection and camp management activities on a national level and on a local level in several locations, and participates in shelter and non-food item activities. Protection desks are established in the areas hosting the highest concentration of IDPs. Mobile protection activities extend to 190 priority locations.

  • Refugee return monitoring. UNHCR and partners systematically monitor self-organized refugee returns through 36 border-crossing points.

  • Statelessness prevention. UNHCR has supported the government in issuing nationality certificates to more than 15,000 people at risk for statelessness since 2012.

