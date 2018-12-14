UNHCR South Sudan Factsheet - November 2018

160,000+ Refugees and IDPs received relief packages across South Sudan in November 2018.

42,000+ Refugee children under age five received polio vaccine in Upper Nile and Unity in November 2018.

1,100+ Newly arrived refugees registered in November in South Sudan 2018.

Working with Partners in 2018

■ UNHCR works closely with the Government of South Sudan to deliver assistance and protection services to refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs).

■ In the refugee response, the main government counterparts are the Ministry of Interior and the Commission for Refugee Affairs (CRA). Implementing partners in 2018 are: Action Africa Help International (AAHI), Africa Humanitarian Action (AHA), ACROSS, ACTED, CARE International, Danish Refugee Council (DRC), Humanitarian Development Consortium (HDC), International Medical Corps (IMC), International Rescue Committee (IRC), Lutheran World Federation (LWF),

Relief International (RI), Samaritan’s Purse (SP), Save the Children International (SCI), UMCOR (United Methodist Committee on Relief), Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS), and World Vision International (WVI).

■ In the IDP response, the main government counterpart is the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC). Implementing partners in 2018 are: Action Africa Help International (AAHI), UMCOR, Danish Refugee Council (DRC), Handicap International, Humanitarian Development Consortium, INTERSOS, Nile Hope, Hope Restoration, Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS), Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) and Women Development Group.

■ Within the Inter-Agency Cluster System for IDP response, UNHCR in South Sudan is the Protection Cluster Lead (with the NRC co-leading), Co-Lead of the CCCM Cluster along with IOM and ACTED, and undertakes enhanced participation in the Shelter/NFI Cluster.

■ On the prevention of statelessness, UNHCR’s main counterpart is the Directorate of Nationality, Passports, and Immigration (DNPI).

■ UNHCR maintains operational partnerships with CAFOD, Caritas, CMMB, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), ICRC, Jesuit Refugee Service (JSR), Médecins Sans Frontières (France, Belgium), Mentor Initiative, OXFAM, UNAIDS, UNOCHA, UN-Habitat, UNDP, UNFPA, UNICEF, UNIDO, UNMAS, UNMISS, World Food Programme (WFP), World Health Organization (WHO), Women for Women International and UN Women.