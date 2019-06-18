UNHCR South Sudan Factsheet - May 2019

25,400+ Refugee children were vaccinated in refugee camps in Upper Nile and Unity

9,000+ Refugee children and mothers received nutritional support in Upper Nile

4,500+ Refugees and IDPs participated in SGBV trainings/awareness sessions

Working with Partners in 2019

■ UNHCR works closely with the Government of South Sudan to deliver assistance and protection services to refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs).

■ In the refugee response, the main government counterparts are the Ministry of Interior and the Commission for Refugee Affairs (CRA). Implementing partners in 2019 are: Action Africa Help International (AAHI), Africa Humanitarian Action (AHA), Association of Christian Resource Organisation Serving Sudan (ACROSS), Agence d'Aide à la Coopération Technique et au Développement (ACTED), CARE International, Danish Refugee Council (DRC), Humanitarian Development Consortium (HDC), International Medical Corps (IMC), International Rescue Committee (IRC), Lutheran World Federation (LWF), Relief International (RI), Samaritan’s Purse (SP), Save the Children International (SCI), United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR), Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS), and World Vision International (WVI).

■ In the IDP response, the main government counterpart is the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC). Implementing partners in 2019 are: Action Africa Help International (AAHI), United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR), Danish Refugee Council (DRC), Humanity & Inclusion (HI), Humanitarian Development Consortium (HDC), INTERSOS, Nile Hope, Hope Restoration (HRSS), Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS), Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) and Women Development Group (WDG), IsraAID, and International Rescue Committee (IRC).

■ Within the Inter-Agency Cluster System for IDP response, UNHCR in South Sudan is the Protection Cluster Lead (with NRC co-lead), Co-Lead of the CCCM Cluster along with IOM and ACTED, and undertakes active participation in the Shelter/NFI Cluster.

■ On the prevention of statelessness, UNHCR’s main counterpart is the Directorate of Nationality, Passports, and Immigration (DNPI).

■ UNHCR maintains operational partnerships with CAFOD, Caritas, Catholic Medical Mission Board (CMMB), FAO, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), MEDAIR, Médecins Sans Frontières (France, Belgium, Swiss, Holland), Mentor Initiative, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), OXFAM, REACH, UNAIDS, UNOCHA, UN-Habitat, UNDP, UNFPA, UNICEF, UNIDO, UNMAS, UNMISS, WFP, WHO, Women for Women International and UN Women.