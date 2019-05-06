UNHCR South Sudan Factsheet - March 2019

44,000+

Refugees and IDPs received relief packages across South Sudan during the reporting period.

18,000+

Refugee children were vaccinated against Polio during the first round of National Immunization days in Upper Nile and Unity.

2,500+

Solar lanterns were distributed to female headed households and persons at risk in Unity.

Working with Partners in 2019

UNHCR works closely with the Government of South Sudan to deliver assistance and protection services to refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs).

In the refugee response, the main government counterparts are the Ministry of Interior and the Commission for Refugee Affairs (CRA). Implementing partners in 2019 are: Action Africa Help International (AAHI), Africa Humanitarian Action (AHA), Association of Christian Resource Organisation Serving Sudan (ACROSS), Agence d'Aide à la Coopération Technique et au Développement (ACTED), CARE International, Danish Refugee Council (DRC), Humanitarian Development Consortium (HDC), International Medical Corps (IMC), International Rescue Committee (IRC), Lutheran World Federation (LWF), Relief International (RI), Samaritan’s Purse (SP), Save the Children International (SCI), United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR), Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS), and World Vision International (WVI).

In the IDP response, the main government counterpart is the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC). Implementing partners in 2019 are: Action Africa Help International (AAHI), United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR), Danish Refugee Council (DRC), Humanity & Inclusion (HI), Humanitarian Development Consortium (HDC), INTERSOS, Nile Hope, Hope Restoration (HRSS), Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS), Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) and Women Development Group (WDG), IsraAID, and International Rescue Committee (IRC).

Within the Inter-Agency Cluster System for IDP response, UNHCR in South Sudan is the Protection Cluster Lead (with NRC co-lead), Co-Lead of the CCCM Cluster along with IOM and ACTED, and undertakes active participation in the Shelter/NFI Cluster.

On the prevention of statelessness, UNHCR’s main counterpart is the Directorate of Nationality, Passports, and Immigration (DNPI).

UNHCR maintains operational partnerships with CAFOD, Caritas, Catholic Medical Mission Board (CMMB), FAO, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), MEDAIR, Médecins Sans Frontières (France, Belgium, Swiss, Holland), Mentor Initiative, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), OXFAM, REACH, UNAIDS, UNOCHA, UN-Habitat, UNDP, UNFPA, UNICEF, UNIDO, UNMAS, UNMISS, WFP, WHO, Women for Women International and UN Women.

Main Activities – Refugee Programme

Protection

■ As of 31 March 2019, the refugee population in South Sudan stood at 297,246 individuals, consisting of 68,179 households in 21 different locations across South Sudan. UNHCR registered 2,500 new arrivals and 162 newborn babies mainly from Sudan’s South Kordofan and Blue Nile. Women represent 53% of the total refugee population, while women and children represent 83% of the total refugee population in South Sudan. The Sudanese refugee population remains the largest at 275,160 individuals (93%) followed by Democratic Republic of Congo 15,750 individuals (5%), Ethiopia 4,228 (1%) individuals, Central African Republic 2,015 (1%) and 93 individuals from other nationalities. The majority (91%) of refugees are hosted in Upper Nile and the Unity regions in South Sudan. Compared to February 2019 Monthly Statistics Report (293,966 individuals consisting of 67,520 households), there was an increase of 3,280 individuals. An estimated 1.91 million people are internally displaced in South Sudan. Furthermore, South Sudan hosts 2,656 asylum seekers.