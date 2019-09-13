UNHCR South Sudan Factsheet - July 2019
Operational Context
While armed conflict has declined in South Sudan since the warring parঞes signed a peace agreement in September 2018, implementation of the deal is lagging, the political situation remains fragile and millions remain displaced. Meanwhile, instability in neighboring countries has driven nearly 300,000 people to take refuge in South Sudan. Still, the South Sudanese are hopeful.
Despite UNHCR’s non-return advisory for refugees (updated in April 2019), more and more displaced persons are showing interest in heading home.
July Highlights
Some 25,890 South Sudanese refugees returned from Sudan in a selforganized manner between 1 June and 31 July. Refugee returns have increased as security has deteriorated following the fall of Sudan’s former president Omar al Bashir in April 2019. UNHCR is advocating for returnees to be included in existing programming for the vulnerable.
The Ebola Virus Disease outbreak has spread to the Ariwara area of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which is about 70 km from Yei, Central Equatoria. UNHCR Representative a.i. Adan Ilmi joined a high level delegation to Yei, Central Equatoria, to assess prevention efforts.
Students at the UNHCR-supported secondary school in Makpandu Refugee Settlement earned the highest scores in Gbudue State on the Certificate of Secondary Education Exam. The school was ranked seventh nationwide.