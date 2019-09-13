UNHCR South Sudan Factsheet - July 2019

Operational Context

While armed conflict has declined in South Sudan since the warring parঞes signed a peace agreement in September 2018, implementation of the deal is lagging, the political situation remains fragile and millions remain displaced. Meanwhile, instability in neighboring countries has driven nearly 300,000 people to take refuge in South Sudan. Still, the South Sudanese are hopeful.

Despite UNHCR’s non-return advisory for refugees (updated in April 2019), more and more displaced persons are showing interest in heading home.

July Highlights