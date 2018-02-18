UNHCR South Sudan Factsheet - January 2018

39,806 Refugees and IDPs received non-food items assistance from UNHCR across South Sudan in January 2018.

2,223 New arrivals registered in South Sudan in January 2018.

40,502 Refugees living in Ajuong Thok refugee camp as of 31 January 2018

Working with Partners in 2018

■ UNHCR works closely with the Government of South Sudan to deliver assistance and protection services to refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs).

■ In the refugee response, the main government counterparts are the Ministry of Interior and the Commission for Refugee Affairs (CRA). Implementing partners in 2018 are the following: Action Africa Help International (AAHI), Africa Humanitarian Action (AHA), ACROSS, ACTED, CARE International, Danish Refugee Council (DRC), Humanitarian Development Consortium (HDC), International Medical Corps (IMC), International Rescue Committee (IRC), Jesuit Refugee Service (JSR), Lutheran World Federation (LWF), Relief International (RI), Samaritan’s Pursue (SP), Save the Children International (SCI), United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR), UNV and World Vision International (WVI).

■ In the IDP response, the main government counterpart is the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC). Implementing partners in 2018 are ADRA, UMCOR, Danish Refugee Council, Handicap International, Humanitarian Development Consortium, INTERSOS, International Rescue Committee, Nile Hope, UNV, Norwegian Refugee Council, AAHI, Hope Restoration, IsraAid and Women Development Group. Within the IDP response cluster system, UNHCR in South Sudan is Lead of the Protection Cluster (with NRC Co-leading), Co-Lead of the CCCM Cluster along with IOM and ACTED, and undertakes enhanced participation in the IOM-led Shelter/NFI Cluster.

■ On prevention of statelessness, UNHCR’s main counterpart is the Directorate of Nationality, Passports and Immigration (DNPI).

■ UNHCR maintains an operational partnership with the main government counterpart Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster (MHAD), Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), ICRC, Médecins Sans Frontières (France, Belgium), UNAIDS, UNOCHA, UNDP, UNFPA, UNICEF, UNMISS, World Food Programme (WFP), World Health Organization (WHO), Women for Women International and UN Women.