UNHCR South Sudan Factsheet - August 2019

Operational Context

While armed conflict has declined in South Sudan since the warring parঞes signed a peace agreement in September 2018, implementaঞon of the deal is lagging, the poliঞcal situaঞon remains fragile, and millions remain displaced both inside and outside of the country. Meanwhile, instability in neighboring countries has driven nearly 300,000 refugees into South Sudan. Poor rule of law and easy access to arms has resulted in an increase in inter– and intra-communal violence that conঞnues to force people from their homes. Sঞll, the South Sudanese remain hopeful. Despite UNHCR’s non-return advisory for refugees (updated in April 2019), more displaced persons are showing interest in heading home.

POPULATIONS OF CONCERN

297,952 Number of refugees in South Sudan. 92% come from Sudan, 5% from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 2% from Ethiopia, and 1% from the Central African Republic.

1.82 million Number of internally displaced persons in South Sudan, 10% of which are staying inside six UNMISS Protection of Civilians sites.

209,071 Number of South Sudanese refugees who have returned to South Sudan in a selforganized manner (November 2017 – 31 August 2019) of an estimated 2.3 million displaced in six surrounding countries.

August Highlights

In August, flash flooding in greater Maban, which hosts some 150,647 refugees, hobbled humanitarian delivery. UNHCR acঞviঞes had to be suspended at one refugee camp about 34 km northwest of Bunj a[er the water carried away a bridge. As the rain continued, some refugees in other camps, unable to access their homes or latrines, took shelter in schools. Shelter assessments are ongoing.

In Doro Refugee Camp, UNHCR partner Danish Refugee Council identified 300 destroyed shelters. The families will be provided core relief items. UNHCR is also providing support to the local government’s flood response, and preposiঞoning medical supplies in case of disease outbreak. In partnership with Africa Acঞon Help Internaঞonal, UNHCR refurbished and installed culverts in 3.5 km of road connecঞng the populaঞon to the airstrip.