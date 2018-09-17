17 Sep 2018

UNHCR South Sudan Factsheet - August 2018

UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Aug 2018
148,600+ Refugees and IDPs received material support across South Sudan in August 2018.

8,000+ Children early childhood development activities across South Sudan in August 2018.

3,000+ Tree seedlings distributed to refugees and host community across South Sudan in August 2018.

Working with Partners in 2018

  • UNHCR works closely with the Government of South Sudan to deliver assistance and protection services to refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs).

  • In the refugee response, the main government counterparts are the Ministry of Interior and the Commission for Refugee Affairs (CRA). Implementing partners in 2018 are the following: Action Africa Help International (AAHI), Africa Humanitarian Action (AHA), ACROSS, ACTED, CARE International, Danish Refugee Council (DRC), Humanitarian Development Consortium (HDC), International Medical Corps (IMC), International Rescue Committee (IRC), Jesuit Refugee Service (JSR), Lutheran World Federation (LWF), Relief International (RI), Samaritan’s Pursue (SP), Save the Children International (SCI), United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR), the United Nations Volunteers (UNV) and World Vision International (WVI).

  • In the IDP response, the main government counterpart is the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC). Implementing partners in 2018 are ADRA, UMCOR, Danish Refugee Council (DRC), Handicap International, Humanitarian Development Consortium, INTERSOS, International Rescue Committee, Nile Hope, UNV, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), Action Africa Help International (AAHI), Hope Restoration, IsraAid and Women Development Group. Within the IDP response cluster system, UNHCR in South Sudan is Lead of the Protection Cluster (with NRC Co-leading), Co-Lead of the CCCM Cluster along with IOM and ACTED, and undertakes enhanced participation in the IOM-led Shelter/NFI Cluster.

  • On prevention of statelessness, UNHCR’s main counterpart is the Directorate of Nationality, Passports and Immigration (DNPI).

  • UNHCR maintains an operational partnership with the main government counterpart Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management (MHADM), Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), ICRC, Médecins Sans Frontières (France, Belgium), UNAIDS, UNOCHA, UNDP, UNFPA, UNICEF, UNMISS, World Food Programme (WFP), World Health Organization (WHO), Women for Women International and UN Women.

