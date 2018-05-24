UNHCR South Sudan Factsheet - April 2018
162.5 Acres of land ploughed and 110 fuel efficient stoves built using local materials by refugees in Upper Nile and Unity
36,000+ Refugee children received polio vaccination during April 2018.
16,000+ Refugees received their ID cards (majority in Doro refugee camp) following a verification exercise.
Working with Partners in 2018
UNHCR works closely with the Government of South Sudan to deliver assistance and protection services to refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs).
In the refugee response, the main government counterparts are the Ministry of Interior and the Commission for Refugee Affairs (CRA). Implementing partners in 2018 are the following: Action Africa Help International (AAHI), Africa Humanitarian Action (AHA), ACROSS, ACTED, CARE International, Danish Refugee Council (DRC), Humanitarian Development Consortium (HDC), International Medical Corps (IMC), International Rescue Committee (IRC), Jesuit Refugee Service (JSR), Lutheran World Federation (LWF), Relief International (RI), Samaritan’s Pursue (SP), Save the Children International (SCI), United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR), the United Nations Volunteers (UNV) and World Vision International (WVI).
In the IDP response, the main government counterpart is the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC). Implementing partners in 2018 are ADRA, UMCOR, Danish Refugee Council (DRC), Handicap International, Humanitarian Development Consortium, INTERSOS, International Rescue Committee, Nile Hope, UNV, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), Action Africa Help International (AAHI), Hope Restoration, IsraAid and Women Development Group. Within the IDP response cluster system, UNHCR in South Sudan is Lead of the Protection Cluster (with NRC Co-leading), Co-Lead of the CCCM Cluster along with IOM and ACTED, and undertakes enhanced participation in the IOM-led Shelter/NFI Cluster.
On prevention of statelessness, UNHCR’s main counterpart is the Directorate of Nationality, Passports and Immigration (DNPI).
UNHCR maintains an operational partnership with the main government counterpart Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management (MHADM), Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), ICRC, Médecins Sans Frontières (France, Belgium), UNAIDS, UNOCHA, UNDP, UNFPA, UNICEF, UNMISS, World Food Programme (WFP), World Health Organization (WHO), Women for Women International and UN Women.
Main Activities – Refugee Programme
Protection
- As of 30 April 2018, the refugee population in South Sudan stood at 296,748 individuals, consisting of 68,064 households in 21 different locations across South Sudan. In March, South Sudan registered 3,587 new arrival refugees and 1,209 newborn babies. Over 55% of the new arrivals came from Sudan’s South Kordofan and 42% from Blue Nile in Sudan. 52% of the refugees are women. Women and children together represent 82% of the total refugee population in South Sudan. The Sudanese refugee population remains the largest at 274,908 individuals (93%) followed by DRC Congo 15,130 individuals (5%), Ethiopia 4,742 individuals (1%) and Central African Republic 1,877 (1%). The majority (91%) of the refugees are hosted in Upper Nile and the Unity regions in South Sudan. Over 1.7 million people are internally displaced in South Sudan. Furthermore, the country hosts 2,106 asylum seekers.