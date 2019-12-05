05 Dec 2019

UNHCR Situation Update - Flooding in Maban, 05 December 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 05 Dec 2019
preview
Download PDF (516.23 KB)

Protection monitoring and protection activities are ongoing in the host community and all four refugee camps in Maban.

All health facilities are open and functioning normally.

43% of household latrines and 53% of latrines at schools and health facilities have collapsed across the four refugee camps.

UNHCR FUNDING REQUIREMENT $ 10 million for immediate response (Nov – Dec 2019)

CORE-RELIEF ITEM DISTRIBUTED TO 86,813 refugees in Gendrassa and Yusuf Batil refugee camp and host community members.

ESTIMATED NUMBER OF THOSE AFFECTED 200,000

FLOOD IMPACT

■ Initial Rapid Needs Assessments have been completed in all four refugee camps in Maban and surrounding host community areas.
Additionally, targeted sectoral assessments, including WASH and shelter have been conducted.

■ Road repair works are underway and access to Kaya refugee camp and its neighbouring host community is expected to improve in the coming days.

■ UNHCR and partners are scaling up public health interventions to mitigate public health risks, such as cholera.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.