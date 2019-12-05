UNHCR Situation Update - Flooding in Maban, 05 December 2019

Protection monitoring and protection activities are ongoing in the host community and all four refugee camps in Maban.

All health facilities are open and functioning normally.

43% of household latrines and 53% of latrines at schools and health facilities have collapsed across the four refugee camps.

UNHCR FUNDING REQUIREMENT $ 10 million for immediate response (Nov – Dec 2019)

CORE-RELIEF ITEM DISTRIBUTED TO 86,813 refugees in Gendrassa and Yusuf Batil refugee camp and host community members.

ESTIMATED NUMBER OF THOSE AFFECTED 200,000

FLOOD IMPACT

■ Initial Rapid Needs Assessments have been completed in all four refugee camps in Maban and surrounding host community areas.

Additionally, targeted sectoral assessments, including WASH and shelter have been conducted.

■ Road repair works are underway and access to Kaya refugee camp and its neighbouring host community is expected to improve in the coming days.

■ UNHCR and partners are scaling up public health interventions to mitigate public health risks, such as cholera.