UNHCR Situation Update - Flooding in Maban, 01 November 2019
Flood waters are slowly receding but aid delivery is still heavily curtailed due to damaged roads and continued high water levels in certain areas.
Initial rapid needs assessments was conducted in Doro refugee camp and its host community from 30 – 31st October.
Maban is at risk of disease outbreak with flooded latrines and increased reports of livestock deaths.
KEY INDICATORS
83%*
Percentage of households in refugee and host community affected by floods that started on Sunday, 13 October 2019
* Estimate based on information received from persons of concern
ESTIMATE NUMBER OF AFFECTED REFUGEE POPULATION & HOST COMMUNITY
200,000
FLOOD IMPACT
The water levels have begun to recede but road conditions continue to deteriorate with the long exposure to water and fast moving currents eroding the marram roads.
Refugees and host community members are at risk of disease outbreak due to flooded latrines which have resulted in contaminated surface water in addition to the high risk of water borne diseases due to stagnant water.
As refugee have regained access to their homes, there are increasing reports of loss of livestock, farms and crops and household items.
An emergency food distribution with the remaining items prepositioned in WFP’s warehouse occurred on 22-23 October. The remaining rations were split 75% to the refugee population in Doro refugee camp and 25% to the host community. A total of 11,750 households received cereals, pulses and vegetable oil. Planning for food distribution is underway for Gendrassa and Yusuf Batil refugee camps and their surrounding host community.
On the 25th of October, UNHCR and partners conducted a field mission to Gendrassa and Yusuf Bail refugee camps with the use of a tractor and continuing on foot.
Eight humanitarians were able to reach Kaya refugee camp on the 28th October with the help of WFP’s Sherp vehicle.
Daily communication with refugee leaders, refugee community leaders and refugee protection monitors continue via cell phone.