UNHCR Situation Update - Flooding in Maban, 01 November 2019

Flood waters are slowly receding but aid delivery is still heavily curtailed due to damaged roads and continued high water levels in certain areas.

Initial rapid needs assessments was conducted in Doro refugee camp and its host community from 30 – 31st October.

Maban is at risk of disease outbreak with flooded latrines and increased reports of livestock deaths.

KEY INDICATORS

83%*

Percentage of households in refugee and host community affected by floods that started on Sunday, 13 October 2019

* Estimate based on information received from persons of concern

ESTIMATE NUMBER OF AFFECTED REFUGEE POPULATION & HOST COMMUNITY

200,000

FLOOD IMPACT