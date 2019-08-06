UNHCR Refugee returnee household survey South Sudan (April-May 2019)

From November 2017 to June 2019, UNHCR estimates some 180,000 South Sudanese refugees have returned to South Sudan. To learn more about the challenges they face and their plans for the future, UNHCR conducts an in-depth, household-level survey of returnees across the country bi-monthly. Data for this assessment was collected from April to May 2019, during which 1,252 households (6,706 individuals) were interviewed in Central Equatoria, Eastern Equatoria, Jonglei, Northern Barh el Ghazal, Unity, Upper Nile, Western Bahr el Ghazal, Western Equatoria.